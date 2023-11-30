'Benefits of central schemes should...': Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar heaps praises on PM Modi

"If you see at the national level, different political parties go with other political parties but do not leave their ideology..." Ajit Pawar added. Maharashtra is set to undergo polls next year. The state had undergone several political disturbances in its last legislative term.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Eknath Shinde-led NDA government is working to ensure that the benefits of the central schemes announced during the last nine and a half years of his tenure should reach out to the last man. "...We are trying to work so that the (benefits of the) schemes made by PM Modi in the last nine and a half years reach the last person...," Pawar said.

The remarks were made while addressing a public meeting in Kajrat, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. He said that he has worked for many years for many governments.

The Mahavikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, which came to power in the state, collapsed after Eknath Shinde revolted and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with a bunch of MLAs. This led to the formation of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP government in the state. A year later, Ajit Pawar, from the NCP, revolted against his party chief and joined hands with the BJP along with some of his party colleagues.

The state is now run by the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.