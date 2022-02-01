‘Benefits all sections especially farmers, women, youth’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Union Budget 2022

Soon after the specifics of the Union Budget 2022 were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, many political leaders and parties voiced their opinions about the new variations in this year’s budget and how they can impact the population.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Centre for this year’s Union Budget, and called it “progressive”, pointing out how it can be beneficial for several sections of society such as farmers, women and the youth of India.

While talking to news agency ANI, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “This is a progressive Budget; benefits all sections especially farmers, women, youth. Important announcements such as MSP, measures to double farmers' income, 60 lakh jobs for youth, measures for women empowerment such as Mission Shakti will boost our economy.”

While the Uttar Pradesh CM lauded the Centre for the Union Budget 2022, several leaders of other political parties such as Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed their disappointment over the budget.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “There seems to be absolutely nothing in this Budget. It's an astonishingly disappointing Budget. When you listen to the speech, no mention of MGNREGA, of Defence, of any other urgent priorities facing the public.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre and tweeted, “Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment & inflation. Govt is lost in big words signifying nothing. A pegasus spin budget.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament today, announcing several big infrastructure projects and revisions in previously existing reforms and schemes.

Some of the notable decisions announced in the Union Budget include the tax implemented on gains from investments in cryptocurrencies and income tax return revisions for omissions and mistakes, which will be made through a one-time window till two years from the end of the assessment year on payment of tax.