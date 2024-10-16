The contract was granted by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

State-owned BEML Ltd has secured a significant contract of Rs 866.87 crore for the design, manufacturing, and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets, representing a major milestone in India’s high-speed rail development.

According to a news release issued by BEML, “The price of each car is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, one time cost towards jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities, which will be utilised for all future high-speed projects in India.”

“This project marks a significant milestone in India's high-speed rail journey and will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured train sets with a test speed of 280 kmph,” it added.

The trainsets will be manufactured at BEML's rail coach complex in Bengaluru and are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.

Following unsuccessful negotiations to acquire Japanese bullet trains, the Railways decided to develop its own. It is not yet clear whether the trains BEML produces will be intended for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

The high-speed trainsets will feature a fully air-conditioned Chair Car configuration equipped with modern amenities. Passengers can enjoy reclining and rotatable seats, ensuring comfort during their journey.

Additionally, the trains will include special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility and onboard infotainment systems, enhancing the overall travel experience.

