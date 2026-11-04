'Below-the-belt attack': AAP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Bhagwant Mann

Despite sharing the INDIA bloc platform at the national level, AAP and the Congress party are at loggerheads in Punjab, with their latest war of words escalating after Rahul Gandhi's comment on CM Bhagwant Mann.

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have come face-to-face in Punjab as the war of words has intensified after Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a rally in Sangrur. Now, AAP has hit back at the Congress leader, describing his remarks as a 'below-the-belt attack' and alleging that both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are targeting Punjab. For those unversed, Assembly elections are set to take place in the first half of 2027 along with four other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about Bhagwant Mann?

Addressing the Congress's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, Rahul Gandhi accused the AAP government of failing to eliminate drugs from Punjab. ''The Aam Aadmi Party came to power, and you placed your trust in them, in Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party. They promised that they would eradicate the drug menace. I ask you, where have they eliminated it? From which corner of Punjab have they managed to remove drugs? They are simply incapable of eradicating this menace,'' Gandhi said.

He also criticised the Punjab CM, alleging his drinking habits and questioning his ability to lead the campaign against substance abuse. ''I was in the Lok Sabha with him. He (Punjab Chief Minister) used to sit with us and tell jokes, right there, sitting among us. By 11:00 AM, you could smell alcohol on his breath. Now, I am not saying that Bhagwant Mann shouldn't drink; that is his personal affair. If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own business. But if you truly want to fight the menace of substance abuse, your Chief Minister cannot be under the influence every single evening. You need someone who will fight for Punjab, someone who genuinely feels the pain caused by drugs, someone who carries the pain of Punjab in his heart,'' the Congress leader added.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's attacks on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur rally today, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "There have been such allegations against Rahul Gandhi as well. But mere allegations don't do anything. I think at his level, Rahul Gandhi should not have said such petty things. There are elections in 5 states, including UP - the largest state in the country. Did Rahul Gandhi launch such a despicable attack on Yogi ji? Did he say this for Pushkar Singh Dhami? Did he says this for Goa CM? Such below the belt attacks by Rahul Gandhi show his petty politics. It shows that be it the BJP or Congress have nothing to do with elections in 5 states and both have targeted only Punjab...Because CM of an Opposition party is running the Govt in Punjab." — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026

How did AAP respond to Rahul Gandhi's remarks?

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that making allegations did not serve any purpose. ''Allegations of drug use have also been made against Rahul Gandhi. But making accusations doesn't achieve anything. I feel that at Rahul Gandhi's level, he really shouldn't be making such cheap comments. This kind of below-the-belt attack by Rahul Gandhi shows how low his politics has stooped. Whether it's the Bharatiya Janata Party or Congress, they have nothing to do with the five elections happening in five states. They've just made Punjab their joint target,'' he said.

AAP accuses Congress and BJP of targeting Punjab

''From morning till night, both parties are only focused on Punjab, 'Bhagwant Mann did this, Bhagwant Mann did that. This happened in Punjab, that happened in Punjab. Today the ED is going to Punjab; tomorrow the CBI will go to Punjab. Today they'll catch this Punjab minister; today they'll catch this Punjab MLA. Brother, why aren't these two parties fighting in the rest of the states? Why are they after Punjab? Because an Opposition party's chief minister is running the government in Punjab,'' the AAP leader added.

Bharadwaj also claimed a 'partnership' between Congress and the BJP in Punjab.

(With inputs from ANI)