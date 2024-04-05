Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka: Know candidates, polling date and more

Party leader Jagadish Shettar has declared that the BJP will run for Lok Sabha from Belagavi, according to an announcement made by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 19; the election will take place in seven phases. The Election Commission of India released the final voting schedule and results for the Lok Sabha election in Belgaum on March 16.

Elections for the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat are scheduled for May of this year. Phase 3 voting is scheduled for May 7. The Belgaum constituency results for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 will be declared on June 4.

The political parties have not yet announced their candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the Belgavi constituency. The national parties, the Congress and the BJP, have each released two lists thus far.

There are 28 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, including the Belgaum constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Belgaum was won by BJP candidate Angadi Suresh Channabasappa with 761991 votes, while Dr Sadhunavar of the INC received 370687 votes. The winner, Angadi Suresh Channabasappa, won by an overwhelming 391304 margin.

Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, an INC candidate, lost to BJP candidate Angadi Suresh Channabasappa in the 2014 Belgaum Lok Sabha election by a margin of 75860 votes. There were 554417 votes cast for Angadi Suresh Channabasappa and 478557 for Laxmi R. Hebbalkar.