Being ostracised, asked by landlords to vacate home for treating COVID-19 patients, claim doctors

Doctors across various cities in the country have complained that they are being ostracised and even being asked to vacate rented accommodations by landlords fearing that may spread coronavirus in residential areas.

Several such incidents have been reported from Delhi with the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) even writing to Home Minister Amit Shah with a complaint.

In the letter, the association of doctors requested appropriate action against the eviction of healthcare professionals from their homes.

The doctors also sought the provision of transport facility so they do not face any difficulty in moving around the capital which has been put under lockdown.

Following the representation from the doctors, Shah directed Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences.

In their representation, the doctors said that some of their colleagues were facing harassment at the hands of some people, particularly the landlords, asking them to vacate their rented premises.

The doctors claimed that the harassment was meted out to them by some people alleging that coronavirus could be transmitted through them as they are treating the positive cases.

Shah also called office bearers of association assured that any such issue of ostracisation will be taken seriously & action will be taken immediately, Dr S Rajkumar T, General Secretary, RDA AIIMS, said.

"Doctors who are living on rent here are being asked to vacate their houses as their landlords believe that they will spread the virus," Dr Amandeep Singh, Senior Resident at AIIMs said.

The doctors also claimed that they were having food issues as mess workers were being stopped by the police.

"Police are prohibiting our mess workers from bringing food from outside. We request the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the problems faced by the health professionals," another doctor said.

Earlier, Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said he was anguished to see such reports.

In a tweet, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "I am deeply anguished to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida, Warangal, Chennai etc that doctors and paramedics are being ostracised in residential complexes & societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing COVID2019 infection. Pls don’t panic!"

"All precautions are being taken by doctors and staff on COVID2019 duty to ensure they’re not carriers of infection in anyway. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system. On Sunday, nation applauded their selfless services. It’s our bounden duty two keep their morale high," he said.

He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to applause healthcare professionals by clapping and other means at 5 pm on Sunday during Janata Curfew.

Prime Minister Modi also held a video conference with medical professionals including doctors on Tuesday.