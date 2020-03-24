Being ostracised, asked by landlords to vacate home for treating COVID-19 patients, claim doctors

Headlines

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Haris Rauf, Imam-ul Haq shine as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

Meet Nita Ambani’s mother Purnima Dalal; how she became reason behind Mumbai Indians win in IPL 2017

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested over match fixing accusations

79% rise in cancer cases among people under 50 worldwide: Studies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Haris Rauf, Imam-ul Haq shine as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

8 popular temples of Lord Krishna in India

Hidden gems: 10 Lesser-known monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma says this superstar from current generation can play Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh

Dharmendra shares adorable pic hugging ‘beta’ Shah Rukh Khan, wishes him luck for Jawan, fans say 'two legends together'

HomeIndia

India

Being ostracised, asked by landlords to vacate home for treating COVID-19 patients, claim doctors

Several such incidents have been reported from Delhi and other cities with the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS writing to Home Minister Amit Shah with a complaint.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 08:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Doctors across various cities in the country have complained that they are being ostracised and even being asked to vacate rented accommodations by landlords fearing that may spread coronavirus in residential areas. 

Several such incidents have been reported from Delhi with the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) even writing to Home Minister Amit Shah with a complaint. 

In the letter, the association of doctors requested appropriate action against the eviction of healthcare professionals from their homes. 

The doctors also sought the provision of transport facility so they do not face any difficulty in moving around the capital which has been put under lockdown. 

Following the representation from the doctors, Shah directed Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences. 

In their representation, the doctors said that some of their colleagues were facing harassment at the hands of some people, particularly the landlords, asking them to vacate their rented premises.

The doctors claimed that the harassment was meted out to them by some people alleging that coronavirus could be transmitted through them as they are treating the positive cases. 

Shah also called office bearers of association assured that any such issue of ostracisation will be taken seriously & action will be taken immediately, Dr S Rajkumar T, General Secretary, RDA AIIMS, said. 

"Doctors who are living on rent here are being asked to vacate their houses as their landlords believe that they will spread the virus," Dr Amandeep Singh, Senior Resident at AIIMs said.

The doctors also claimed that they were having food issues as mess workers were being stopped by the police. 

"Police are prohibiting our mess workers from bringing food from outside. We request the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the problems faced by the health professionals," another doctor said. 

Earlier, Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said he was anguished to see such reports.

In a tweet, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "I am deeply anguished to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida, Warangal, Chennai etc that doctors and paramedics are being ostracised in residential complexes & societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing COVID2019 infection. Pls don’t panic!"

"All precautions are being taken by doctors and staff on COVID2019 duty to ensure they’re not carriers of infection in anyway. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system. On Sunday, nation applauded their selfless services. It’s our bounden duty two keep their morale high," he said. 

He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to applause healthcare professionals by clapping and other means at 5 pm on Sunday during Janata Curfew. 

Prime Minister Modi also held a video conference with medical professionals including doctors on Tuesday. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan blessed with baby boy, See first pic

Rashmika Mandanna is in live-in relationship with Vijay Deverakonda? Reddit is convinced after actress’ new photo

Meet man who earns Rs 64 lakh daily, born in Kanpur, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, he works for...

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Karisma Kapoor, poses with Alia Bhatt in selfie from New York

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE