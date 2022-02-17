Beijing reacts to ban on Chinese apps in India, says ‘damages interest of Chinese companies’

Soon after the central government imposed a ban on over 200 Chinese apps in India, China has issued a reaction to the same, stating that this can have a negative impact on the companies producing the application.

China on Thursday issued a statement expressing concern over the ban of over 220 Chinese mobile applications in India. The Chinese government said that the ban of these apps in India could “damage the interest of Chinese companies.”

While addressing a public briefing on Thursday, China’s Commerce Ministry`s spokesperson Gao Feng issued a statement about the matter, and said, “The ban damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

Gao further added, “For a certain period of time, the relevant Indian departments have been taking several measures to put pressure on Chinese enterprises and related services in the country, which has seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, with China expressing serious concern in this regard.”

While talking about the economic factors involved with the ban of these apps, Gao hoped that India would be able to take appropriate measures to maintain the positive dynamics of economic cooperation between the two countries

This comes after earlier this week, sources said that the Indian government will be banning 54 Chinese mobile applications in the country, taking the total tally of banned Chinese apps in India up to over 220, factoring in the ban on apps in 2020.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which is likely to issue a formal notification in this regard soon, has banned around 54 Chinese apps in India as they “pose a threat” to the country’s security.

Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera, Music Player, Music Plus, Volume Booster, Video Players Media all formats, Viva Video Editor, Nice Video Baidu, AppLock, and Astracraft are among the apps which are likely to be banned in India, according to sources.