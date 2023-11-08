'Behaviour breaches right to practice of religion': Haryana women's body reacts after lecture at OP Jindal university

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani gifts India’s most expensive SUV to Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali, Rolls-Royce Cullinan price is...

'Main apni ninda khud karta hu...', Nitish Kumar apologises after 'vulgar' remarks on population control; watch video

Meet Muskan Agrawal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top woman…’

Viral video: Cute Pakistani bride's mesmerizing dance performance enchants the internet, watch

WC 2023: Australia skipper Pat Cummins provides important update on Glenn Maxwell's injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani gifts India’s most expensive SUV to Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali, Rolls-Royce Cullinan price is...

Meet Muskan Agrawal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top woman…’

Viral video: Cute Pakistani bride's mesmerizing dance performance enchants the internet, watch

World’s ‘highest-earning’ dead celebrities, number 1 made Rs 950 crore last year

Best air purifying plants

Highest scores by Indian captains in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Meet Bollywood's richest film producer, a TV star, once sold toothbrush, now worth Rs 12800 crore; not Adi Chopra, KJo

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

HomeIndia

India

'Behaviour breaches right to practice of religion': Haryana women's body reacts after lecture at OP Jindal university

"I'm appalled by such actions. Furthermore, it is concerning to hear that the accused, Professor Sameena Dalwai, appears to have an issue with certain Hindu slogans, specifically ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and labels students as right-wing," Renu Bhatia said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A controversy erupted in Haryana's OP Jindal Global University after Professor Sameena Dalwai purportedly displayed a profile on a dating website during a lecture. Haryana State Women's Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia has taken cognizance of the same and informed the university that she would visit the Vice Chancellor to discuss this and speak to "affected" students.

The Indian Express cited Bhatia as saying, "I'm appalled by such actions. Furthermore, it is concerning to hear that the accused, Professor Sameena Dalwai, appears to have an issue with certain Hindu slogans, specifically ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and labels students as right-wing… Students are students, one cannot do politics at the cost of their well-being and career. This behaviour is unacceptable and breaches the right to equality and practice of religion guaranteed by Bharat's Constitution. I have taken cognizance of the matter and plan to visit the university on November 7," she said.

In September, Professor Dalwai reportedly accessed a student's account 'Bumble', a dating app in a classroom. A video on X (formerly Twitter) showed Dalwai having a detailed discussion about a dating account, which allegedly belonged to a student.

Bhatia told The Indian Express that the video shows students being shamed for sharing private information. "They have their right to privacy. We will verify this by speaking with students," Bhatia added.

A university spokesperson confirmed that they have agreed to meet Bhatia on the matter. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Afghanistan Match 39

'Reoccupation of Gaza by Israeli forces is not good': White House

Meet Hina Nagarajan, IIM grad, CEO and MD of Diageo India

Company goes from Rs 330000 crore to Rs 0 valuation in 4 years, files for bankruptcy

Remove deepfakes within 36 hours: Govt directs social media firms after Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE