'Behaviour breaches right to practice of religion': Haryana women's body reacts after lecture at OP Jindal university

A controversy erupted in Haryana's OP Jindal Global University after Professor Sameena Dalwai purportedly displayed a profile on a dating website during a lecture. Haryana State Women's Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia has taken cognizance of the same and informed the university that she would visit the Vice Chancellor to discuss this and speak to "affected" students.

The Indian Express cited Bhatia as saying, "I'm appalled by such actions. Furthermore, it is concerning to hear that the accused, Professor Sameena Dalwai, appears to have an issue with certain Hindu slogans, specifically ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and labels students as right-wing… Students are students, one cannot do politics at the cost of their well-being and career. This behaviour is unacceptable and breaches the right to equality and practice of religion guaranteed by Bharat's Constitution. I have taken cognizance of the matter and plan to visit the university on November 7," she said.

In September, Professor Dalwai reportedly accessed a student's account 'Bumble', a dating app in a classroom. A video on X (formerly Twitter) showed Dalwai having a detailed discussion about a dating account, which allegedly belonged to a student.

Bhatia told The Indian Express that the video shows students being shamed for sharing private information. "They have their right to privacy. We will verify this by speaking with students," Bhatia added.

A university spokesperson confirmed that they have agreed to meet Bhatia on the matter.