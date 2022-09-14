Search icon
Begusarai shooting suspects photos released, Police announce Rs 50,000 reward

Seven policemen, who were on patrolling duty when the incident took place, have been suspended for failing to stop two gunmen, who remain at large.

Sep 14, 2022

Image Credit: Twitter

A day after two bike-borne assailants went on a rampage and shot on random persons in Bengusarai, police have released images of the suspects and put a Rs 50,000 bounty on the offenders.

The DIG of Begusarai has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who can provide information regarding the suspects. He stated that the informers' identities will not be made public.

The suspect was photographed wearing an orange shirt and riding a two-wheeler with a pillion rider, according to the police.

Bihar police have also published phone lines where citizens can share information: Call or text  on 9431822953, 9431800011 for further information.

Yogendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police in Begusarai, also stated that there were not two, but four attackers who perpetrated the crime on two motorcycles.

"We have cordoned off the entire district and are enlisting the assistance of police from neighboring districts." We also reviewed CCTV cameras in several areas and have some leads on the accused.

 

"In this matter, we have formed four teams. Every suspected person is being investigated, and raids are being undertaken on their hiding places and homes. We're also looking at the accused who were just freed from jail," he said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken the situation seriously and has summoned DGP S.K. Singhal. He has instructed the DGP to take proper action against the accused and report the outcome as soon as possible.

"We are looking at every aspect of this situation. Such a thing never occurred in Bihar during my term. The police are looking into it, and no one will be allowed off the hook. We are taking a proactive approach to it", the Chief Minister said.

(with inputs from PTI)


