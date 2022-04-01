Covid 4th wave: Covid teeth a possible symptom? Know what experts have to say

The Covid-19 pandemic is once again spreading rapidly all over the world. Cases are constantly on the rise in many countries in Asia and Europe. It is being seen as the fourth wave of Corona (Covid 4th wave). Scientists have expressed fears that India may soon face the fourth wave due to the subvariant of Omicron, BA.2.

Even as new variants of the Covid virus are emerging, the symptoms are changing. Now just having a fever, cough or a sore throat are no longer its symptoms. Many people are also experiencing symptoms that can affect the mouth beyond the respiratory system. There are some visible symptoms that show up in your mouth or gums when the COVID virus enters or affects your dental health.

Symptoms of corona seen in the mouth, teeth and gums

In a study, scientists have found a link between dental health and symptoms of COVID-19. Scientists believe that the coronavirus can have an effect on the health of teeth. 75% of the people suffering from corona had dental problems.

Is the dental problem a major symptom of corona?

A report of 54 studies on corona symptoms shows that the top 12 symptoms of corona did not have a toothache or mouth-related symptoms. Fever (81.2 per cent), cough (58.5 per cent) and fatigue (38.5 per cent) were the most common symptoms.

Don't ignore these symptoms:

Some such symptoms of corona appear in your mouth or gums when the virus affects dental health. By doing this, you can feel many symptoms, including-

Pain in the gums

Fever

Persistent cough

Extreme fatigue

Blood clot in the gums

Pain in the jaw or tooth (this is caused by constant stress)

Treatment of pain in Covid teeth

Pain in the gums or teeth can become a source of trouble for anyone, which requires proper attention and care. If you have toothache during or immediately after corona, taking 400 mg of ibuprofen may be more effective than acetaminophen to ease the pain. Consult a doctor before taking any medication.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. It cannot be a substitute for a drug or a cure in any way. Always contact your doctor for more information.