The Indian Army has said that it effectively repulsed overnight drone and missile attacks by the Pakistani armed forces along the western border in Jammu and Kashmir. In a tweet, the Army said it gave a befitting reply to the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC). "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the official X (formerly Twtter) handle of Indian Army tweeted on Friday morning. The tweet also includes a video which shows armed forces destroying Pakistani military post across the Line of Control (LOC) following drone and missile attacks by Islamabad on the intervening night of May 8 and 9.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI. The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations. The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly and targeted the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.