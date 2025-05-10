Colonel Qureshi also outlined the extent of Pakistan's aggression, which included the use of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), long-range weapons, loitering ammunition, and fighter jets to target India's military structures.

In a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds. Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

She further noted that the precision targeting was done to minimise any collateral damage, reiterating India's commitment to not wanting to escalate the situation.

"In response to Pakistan targeting civilian targets, the Indian Armed Forces retaliated and targeted technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and ammunition strongholds... Pakistan military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, rahim yar khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged by air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft... Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases were also targeted using precision weapons. While carrying out these attacks, India has ensured minimal collateral damage," she said.

Colonel Qureshi also outlined the extent of Pakistan's aggression, which included the use of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), long-range weapons, loitering ammunition, and fighter jets to target India's military structures. "Pakistan has continued its aggressive attack on the western border. At the LoC, they used drones and heavy-calibre weapons to attack. From Srinagar to Naliya, in more than 26 locations, airspace infiltration was attempted," she stated.

Despite the intensity of the attacks, Indian forces successfully engaged and retaliated, though airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda sustained damage, and personnel were injured. Pakistan's use of high-speed missiles at 1:40 AM to target Punjab's airbase station and the unprofessional targeting of hospitals and schools in airbases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur were particularly condemned."Pakistan has continued its aggressive attack on the western border... They used UCAP drones, long-range weapons, loitering ammunition and fighter Jets to target India's military structures... At LoC they used drones and heavy-calibre weapons to attack... At the IB and LoC from Srinagar to Naliya, in more than 26 locations airspace infiltration was attempted," she said.

"The Indian armed forces have successfully engaged and retaliated to the attacks. However, airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhujj and Bhatinda station equipment were damaged and personnel were injured... Pakistan has used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's airbase station... A condemning and unprofessional act was done by Pakistan by targeting Hospitals and Schools in Air bases in Srinagar, Awantipora and Udhampur," Qureshi added.

The precision strikes on Pakistani military targets were part of Operation Sindoor, launched on Wednesday, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The operation aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, with a focus on avoiding military escalation.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)