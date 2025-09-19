'Been to Pakistan, felt at home': Sam Pitroda's remarks on foreign policy spark row

BJP has slammed Congress, alleging that the party did not take 'tough actions' against Pakistan, even after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, because of its 'undying love' for the neighbouring country.

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has sparked a fresh political debate with his foreign policy advice for the central government. Pitching for a substantial improvement in India's relationship with its neighbours, Pitroda reportedly said he 'felt at home in Pakistan' during his visit to the country sometime in the past, given the 'common gene pool' shared by the people.

Sam Pitroda on foreign policy

"They are all small, they all need help, they are all going through difficult times and there's no need to fight. Of course, there's a problem of terrorism. But at the end of the day, in that neighbourhood, there's common gene pool," Pitroda told IANS.

"I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country. They look like me, they talk like me, they like my songs, they eat my food. So, I must learn to live with them in peace and harmony. That's my first priority," he added.

READ | Who is Samir Modi, Lalit Modi's brother, arrested in Delhi on rape charges?

Watch: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda says, "Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours?... I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to… pic.twitter.com/DINq138mvW September 19, 2025

BJP reacts to Pitroda's remarks

BJP has slammed Congress, alleging that the party did not take 'tough actions' against Pakistan, even after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, during its rule, because of its 'undying love' for the neighbouring country.

Reacting sharply to Pitroda's remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the 'Congress had undying love for Pakistan'. "They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik. They give (gave) clean chit to Pak on 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama and Pahalgam (terror strikes). They articulate Pak position on (Article) 370.... They give 80 per cent water to Pak under IWT! They love Pakistan!" "INC (Indian National Congress) is Islamabad National Congress," Poonawalla charged.