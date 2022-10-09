Beds, sofa, AC and a trained dog for 'safety': Special cells in Bihar to host 'high' VIPs for 24 hours

Special cells in Bihar to host 'high' VIPs for 24 hours

The Bihar Excise Department has arranged ‘VIP wards’ in Samastipur districts to keep VIPs who are caught intoxicated in public. The first-of-its-kind ‘VIP cells’, featuring amenities like comfortable beds, sofa and air conditioners, will be used to keep VIPs for 24 hours.

“VIP cells are constructed to keep government employees, public representatives and elite people of society who are caught consuming alcohol. Arrangements made for two beds, sofa, table and a trained dog have been kept at the gate for their safety,” said SK Chaudhary, Excise Superintendent.

#WATCH | Bihar: The Excise Department has arranged a VIP ward for VIPs caught intoxicated publically in the state. VIP cells have been constructed in Samastipur Excise Department to keep VIP persons for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/v85fEDAP62 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

In 2016, the Bihar government banned liquor across the state, making its storage, transportation, sale, consumption and manufacturing a punishable offence. The ban led to arrest of a large number of people for liquor consumption.

After the Supreme Court pulled up the state government framing such legislation that has led to thousands languishing in jail and clogging the judicial system, the state said that the stringent Bihar liquor law would be amended.

The Nitish Kumar government brought a Liquor Amendment Bill which was passed the state Assembly in March this year and was implemented from April 1.

Under the amendment in the Bihar Liquor Prohibition Bill, 2022, the first-time offenders will be get bail from the duty magistrate after depositing a fine. In case the offender is not able to deposit the fine, he/she is liable to face one month in jail.

There is also a provision that when an offender is nabbed by the police for the ban violation, the accused has to disclose the name of the person from where liquor was obtained.