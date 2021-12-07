'Become an IAS officer': Husband leaves wife after making bizarre demand on honeymoon

The bizarre case emerges from the state of Jharkhand. An outrageous condition made by the husband to his new bride on honeymoon night turned marital bliss into horror. In the incident from the city of Jamshedpur, a man surprised his wife an impossible condition on wedding night. The woman has since reportedly been doing rounds of police station and courts to get justice for her plight.

The MBA-qualified bank officer didn’t just stun his wife with the bizarre demand of needing to become an IAS officer to be his wife, but stopped communicating with her since. As reported by a leading Hindi daily, the case is registered in the Potka police station in East Singbhum.

A resident of a village in Potka, Pallavi was married to Jaimal Mandal from Jamshedpur. Right on the honeymoon night, Jaimal put forward the bizarre condition to his wife that the marriage will work only if she becomes an IAS officer within 2 years. Pallavi felt it was a joke. Jaimal left the next morning saying he has an interview and never returned.

The woman claims her husband did not even call her once. Whenever she tried, he refused to talk to her. She kept the problem hidden from everyone to protect the prestige of her family in the society.

Then a divorce was filed in the court the news furthering the woman’s trauma. She has said that she was subjected to abuse by her in-laws during this time. Not wanting put bring trouble to her father, she stayed put in her marital home.

She eventually registered a case in the police station. Now she hopes that the court of law will bring her justice.