Beating Retreat Ceremony to showcase 1,000 ‘Made in India’ drones to commemorate 75 years of Independence

The ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony, scheduled to be held today, marks the culmination of the 75th Republic Day. The spectacular drone show is one of the major attractions of this ceremony which will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi today.

To commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence, the ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony this year will include a show of nearly 1,000 ‘Made in India’ drones. This kind of novel drone show is happening for the first time in the country.

After today’s event, India will become the fourth country all over the world to carry out such a large-scale show. Only China, Russia and UK have earlier conducted such a huge event with drones.

The drone show will be of 10 minutes and include drones curated by using indigenous technology. To make the event a great success, synchronised background music will be played throughout.

This year the drone show is organised by an IIT-Delhi-based startup 'Botlab Dynamics'. It will be supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology.

#WATCH | Delhi: Drones form the outline of the National War Memorial as they rehearse for the #BeatingRetreat ceremony.



1000 Made in India drones rehearse for the ceremony to be held at the Vijay Chowk on January 29th. They would be performing at the event for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aKIIIo6HzI — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

The show, which will be based on the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, will be honoured with the presence of many dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be a part of the drone show.

Spectators will be entertained with a total of 26 performances including martial musical tunes with Indian touch. They will also enjoy foot-tapping music which is to be played by the bands of Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The Massed Band will play the ‘Veer Sainik’ tune as the entry band. Thereafter, Pipes & Drums Band, CAPF Band, Air Force Band, Naval Band, Army Military Band and Massed Bands will also enthral the spectators with great musical tunes.

To celebrate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the organisers will play numerous tunes. These will include ‘Hind ki Sena’ and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' and ‘Kerala’. The event will be concluded with one of most favourite tune of all Indians – ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’.

To celebrate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a projection mapping show of nearly three to four minutes will be shown on the walls of North and South Block before the end of the ceremony.

Considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, eco-friendly invitation cards have been made for the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony. These cards include the seeds of medicinal plants of Aloe Vera, Amla and Ashwagandha. This initiative is aimed at encouraging people to plant these medicinal plants and enjoy benefits.

Notably, the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony marks the age-old military tradition when troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of retreat. Colours and Standards are cased, and flags lowered.

The Military Bands, Pipe and Drum Bands and also Buglers and Trumpeters from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Forces perform at the parade. Every year, they play Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me' along with other tunes. The ceremony can be traced back to the 1950s when Major GA Roberts from the Grenadier battalion of the Indian Army was asked to develop a ceremony for the display of the massed bands.

For today’s ceremony, the entry and exit gates of the Rail Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan/Central Secretariat Metro Stations will be shut from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. To facilitate smooth movement of the vehicles of invitees and spectators, many buses will have to divert their routes.