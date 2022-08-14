Search icon
Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah Border on the eve of Independence Day

The Beating retreat is an iconic tradition in which both countries' national flags are lowered at the border soon before dusk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

On Monday, August 15, India will celebrate its Independence Day.

On the eve of Independence Day, August 14, 2022, the beating retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar. The ritual has been a daily military exercise for India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers since 1959.

A large crowd had gathered at the Attari-Wagah border just before the beating retreat ceremony, singing patriotic songs, dancing, and hoisting the Indian National flag. On Monday, August 15, India will celebrate its Independence Day.

The Beating Retreat is an iconic tradition in which both countries' national flags are lowered at the border soon before dusk.

The BSF soldiers marched forward with energy and ferocity, proudly holding the national flag in their hands. As part of the Beating Retreat ceremony, numerous cultural acts were organised.

Prior to the beating retreat ceremony on August 14, Pakistan Rangers and the BSF exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Amritsar to mark Pakistan's Independence Day.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a government of India initiative celebrating 75 years of independence and the magnificent history of its people, culture, and achievements. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav's formal voyage began on March 21, 2021 and will conclude one year later on August 15, 2023.

READ| Independence Day 2022: Will it rain at Delhi's Red Fort during PM Modi's speech? Here's what weather dept forecasts

