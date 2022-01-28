Beating Retreat Ceremony: Guide to Republic Day celebration’s grand finale - 10 points

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of four-day-long Republic Day celebrations and is held on January 29 every year to showcase India's military might, rich diversity and cultural heritage.

Here is all you need to know about the Beating Retreat ceremony:

1. The colourful and musical ceremony shows off India's three wings of defence forces - Army, Navy and Air Force.

2. The President of India is the chief guest of the event. He or she arrives at the ceremony escorted by the President's Bodyguards (PBG), a cavalry unit.

3. The President is welcomed by fanfare which is the sound of the trumpets played by the trumpeters of the Brigade of the Guards.

4. The President's Bodyguard or PGB Commander gestures to the unit to give the national salute and then the Indian National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' is played.

5. Defence forces who come to the capital as a part of Republic Day celebrations are sent back to their barracks by the President, which is what Beating Retreat Ceremony is all about.

6. Since 2016, the Beating Retreat has featured central armed police forces and state police bands.

7. The ceremony marks the age-old military tradition when troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered.

8. The Military Bands, Pipe and Drum Bands and also Buglers and Trumpeters from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Forces perform at the parade. Every year, they play Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me' along with other tunes.

9. The ceremony is held at the national capital in Vijay Chowk at Rajpath with Secretariat Buildings in the background. The military march starts at the Raisina Hills and goes through Vijay Chowk, an adjacent square and continues till the North and South block of Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House) and concludes at the end of Rajpath.

10. The ceremony can be traced back to the 1950s when Major GA Roberts from the Grenadier battalion of the Indian Army was asked to develop a ceremony for the display of the massed bands.

(With inputs from Agencies)