Beating Retreat 2023: Complete guide on how to watch live streaming, book tickets; details inside

Representational image

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of India's Republic Day celebrations. In this program, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy bands march to traditional tunes. It marks the return of the army to the barracks.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is organised on January 29, every year, after Republic Day. The parade officially announces the closing of the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, the ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi.

How to LIVE Stream Beating Retreat Ceremony Online?

The Beating Retreat Ceremony will be telecast LIVE on Doordarshan National YouTube channel.

How to Watch Beating Retreat Ceremony LIVE on TV?

People can watch the Beating Retreat Ceremony LIVE on Doordarshan National channel.

How to watch live from the venue?

The ceremony will take place on January 29 (Sunday) at Vijay Chowk, Delhi. Tickets will have to be booked in advance for watching the ceremony. The nearest Metro stations are Shivaji Stadium, Janpath and Udyog Bhawan.

How to Book Tickets For BEating Retreat Ceremony 2023 Online?

Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register with your mobile number. Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event. After filling in the details, enter the OTP. Next, choose the ticket of your choice- FDR – Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal – Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat – FDR, and Beating the Retreat Ceremony – any event you wish to watch. After all details are duly filled in, make an online payment. QT code will be generated for enhanced security purposes that will also have the address to the venue.

These tickets are non-cancellable and non-transferable. There's a limit of 10 tickets that can be booked from one registered mobile number.