Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Beating Retreat 2023: Complete guide on how to watch live streaming, book tickets; details inside

This year, the Beating Retreat ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

Beating Retreat 2023: Complete guide on how to watch live streaming, book tickets; details inside
Representational image

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of India's Republic Day celebrations. In this program, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy bands march to traditional tunes. It marks the return of the army to the barracks.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is organised on January 29, every year, after Republic Day. The parade officially announces the closing of the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, the ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi.

  • How to LIVE Stream Beating Retreat Ceremony Online?

The Beating Retreat Ceremony will be telecast LIVE on Doordarshan National YouTube channel.

  • How to Watch Beating Retreat Ceremony LIVE on TV?

People can watch the Beating Retreat Ceremony LIVE on Doordarshan National channel.

  • How to watch live from the venue?

The ceremony will take place on January 29 (Sunday) at Vijay Chowk, Delhi. Tickets will have to be booked in advance for watching the ceremony. The nearest Metro stations are Shivaji Stadium, Janpath and Udyog Bhawan.

How to Book Tickets For BEating Retreat Ceremony 2023 Online?

  1. Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register with your mobile number.
  2. Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event.
  3. After filling in the details, enter the OTP.
  4. Next, choose the ticket of your choice- FDR – Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal – Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat – FDR, and Beating the Retreat Ceremony – any event you wish to watch.
  5. After all details are duly filled in, make an online payment.
  6. QT code will be generated for enhanced security purposes that will also have the address to the venue.

These tickets are non-cancellable and non-transferable. There's a limit of 10 tickets that can be booked from one registered mobile number.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PSSSB Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Government job vacancies for over 1300 posts, know details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.