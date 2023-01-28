Beating Retreat 2023: Complete guide on how to watch live streaming, book tickets; details inside

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of India's Republic Day celebrations. In this program, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy bands march to traditional tunes. It marks the return of the army to the barracks.
The Beating Retreat ceremony is organised on January 29, every year, after Republic Day. The parade officially announces the closing of the Republic Day celebrations.
This year, the ceremony will be held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi.
The Beating Retreat Ceremony will be telecast LIVE on Doordarshan National YouTube channel.
The ceremony will take place on January 29 (Sunday) at Vijay Chowk, Delhi. Tickets will have to be booked in advance for watching the ceremony. The nearest Metro stations are Shivaji Stadium, Janpath and Udyog Bhawan.
How to Book Tickets For BEating Retreat Ceremony 2023 Online?
These tickets are non-cancellable and non-transferable. There's a limit of 10 tickets that can be booked from one registered mobile number.