India

India

Beating Retreat 2022: India 4th country to light up sky with 1,000 drones

A grand drone show will dazzle the sky above the national capital during the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that India will become the fourth country in the world after UK, Russia and China to light up 1,000 drones in the sky during the beating retreat ceremony.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister in Vijaypur said, “It is a matter of pride that for the first time, 1,000 drones will light up the sky during the beating retreat ceremony. India will become the 4th country in the world after UK, Russia and China to achieve this feat.”

He further said that the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) alumni have worked on it for six months.

“I am also happy to share that the entire funding was done by the Ministry of Science and Technology. IIT alumni have worked on it for 6 months,” Singh added.

The Beating Retreat ceremony began at Vijay Chowk in the national capital. A grand drone show will dazzle the sky above the national capital during the Beating the Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk on Saturday as part of the country’s 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

According to the Defence Ministry, the 10-minute drone show involving 1,000 drones will commemorate 75 years of Independence, which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It has been conceptualised, designed, produced and choreographed under the Centre`s `Make in India` initiative.

The drone show has been organised by startup `Botlab Dynamics` and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology.

‘Beating the Retreat’ is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.

It is for this reason that the custom of standing still during the sounding of retreat has been retained to this day. Colours and standards are cased and flags lowered at retreats.

Drumbeats recall the days when troops, billeted in towns and cities, were recalled to their quarters at an appointed time in the evening. Based on these military traditions, the `Beating the Retreat` ceremony creates a mood of nostalgia of the times gone by.

