'Beaten up by CRPF, genitals injured severely': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges threats from AAP, Kejriwal

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar (File photo)

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been launching several attacks towards the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, accusing party leader Satyendra Jain of running an extortion racket inside Tihar jail. Now, the jailed conman has accused AAP of threatening him inside the jail.

In a recent letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged that he is receiving threats on behalf of AAP inside the Mandola jail. He also said that he was assaulted and beaten up by CRPF personnel inside the jail.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the assault by the CRPF personnel has caused severe injury to his genitals. The conman has said that he has been assaulted due to constant threats by the AAP government, and is asking the Delhi LG to transfer him and his wife to a jail outside the capital.

The lawyer of the conman also confirmed these injuries, saying that Chandrasekhar had been given treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he was advised to wear scrotal support to reduce inflammation.

The conman, who has been jailed in a Rs 200 crore fraud case, has alleged that AAP leaders are constantly threatening and pressuring him to withdraw his complaint against party leader Satyendra Jain, who allegedly extorted Rs 50 crores from the conman.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in his previous letters, had alleged that Satyendra Jain had taken Rs 10 crores from the conman as “protection money” when he was lodged in the Tihar Jail. Chandrasekhar also said that he gave Rs 50 crores to Jain later for a party position in South India.

In his letter, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had said, “If I was the country’s biggest thug then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crores to Mr Satyendra Jain in the presence of Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening, Mr Kejriwal and Mr Jain had visited me for the dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Kama Place where I was staying.”

