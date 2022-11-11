Beat of Life Entertainment provides solutions that are both time-efficient & cost-effective

With the advent of digitalisation, the world is now evolving for the better. Digitalization has many benefits, like improved customer experiences, higher skillfulness, improved employee enthusiasm, enhanced communication, improved transparency, better competitive advantage, and quicker decision-making. Technology has brought significant changes in each and every industry, including the entertainment and production realm as well. It has changed the dynamics of the way production houses function as they are becoming more digitally driven. One such house that has been establishing a strong foothold in the industry is Beat of Life Entertainment founded by Piyush Sagar.

The Beat of Life Entertainment is a company that has established itself in multiple domains including production, digital, and distribution. They aim on providing all types of solutions to their clients. The team first understands the requirements and then further provides them with a tailor-made and right solution, which is both time-efficient and cost-effective. If one looks out there, one will realise that there are a plethora of production houses present. However, they lack in one aspect or the other, one might not have the right quality, one may not have any style, one may go over budget and lack timelines, and many a time, the customer service might be poor. On the other hand, Beat of Life Entertainment has a group of highly skilled artists and technicians on staff. The professionals carry out their customer's ideas with imagination, originality, and effectiveness at every stage of the process.

The founder of the company, Piyush Sagar’s expertise lies in Digital Solutions and IT, he has knowledge of it all, be it IT support, digital marketing, branding, designing, post-production, video production, advertising solutions, and much more. Thus, he also worked with many well-reputed companies but then he with his team started freelancing. Later on, they made the decision to become a company so that they could efficiently combine their disparate efforts. They ultimately wanted to unite all digital, production, post-production, and distribution services under one roof in order to provide every solution. The zeal and enthusiasm to unite everything and everyone led to the inception of Beat of Life Entertainment. From entertaining short films to real-life-based documentaries to fun youtube shorts and reels, they do it all.

While talking about Beat of Life Entertainment, the founder Piyush Sagar says, “I feel that it was my and the team's dedication, creativity and passion to learn and explore that helped us make the company reach unprecedented heights. Currently, the world is gradually moving toward digitization, and I personally feel that there is more that can be done. With the help of my team, I continually work to give digital solutions ranging from social media marketing to digital marketing. We always strive to offer our clients interesting information, graphics, films, etc. Each and every person at Beat of Life Entertainment aims to come up with pertinent answers that will also help the broader population.”

The Beat of Life Entertainment is becoming a pioneer in the industry due to its top-class services. Every other artist aims to collaborate with them. They produce and distribute a wide range of content, from reels to short films. Every now and then they also organise various events and competitions, their recent one was the BOLE contest which was conducted around the festive time. In the near future, the company aims to produce more films and video content that spreads social awareness.

