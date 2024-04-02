'Be ready for action': SC slams yoga guru Ramdev as he issues 'unconditional apology' over Patanjali's misleading ads

The apex court also refused to accept the apology tendered by Patanjali last month, saying, “We are not happy with your apology”.

Yoga Guru Ramdev, on Tuesday, issued an 'unconditional apology' to the Supreme Court for violating its order for advertisements of Patanjali’s medicinal products, ANI reported. Ramdev's apology came after SC came down heavily on him and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna for not complying with the orders and told them to “be ready for action”.

Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna appeared before the SC in connection with the show cause notices issued as to why contempt proceedings would not be initiated against them.