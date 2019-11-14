'Be more careful in future': SC closes contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi over 'chowkidar chor hai' remark

In a relief for Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against the former Congress chief for wrongly attributing to the court his "chowkidar chor hai' slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale case.

The Supreme Court said, "Mr Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in future," for attributing to the court his remarks.

The top court also dismissed review petitions against its previous order on the Rafale deal saying there was no need for an inquiry into the fighter jet deal case.

The apex court dismissed Rafale review petitions against its December 14, 2018 judgement, after it was found to be without any merit.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph delivered the verdict on the review petitions.

Earlier on May 10, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on the review petitions.

The review petitions which includes those filed by former BJP leaders and Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, were against the SC's ruling in December 2018 dismissing pleas demanding a probe into the alleged wrongdoing by the BJP government in the signing of the deal with the French firm Dassault Aviation.