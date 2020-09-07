BCI to begin probe against Prashant Bhushan in contempt case; advocacy licence hangs in balance

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is now going to take action against Prashant Bhushan, a lawyer convicted of criminal contempt of the Supreme Court. The council has decided to examine whether lawyer Bhushan's conduct was in accordance with the prescribed standard of advocacy. The apex regulatory body of lawyers has directed the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) to look into the matter.

The BCI General Council unanimously passed the resolution directing the BCD to look into the penalties imposed on lawyer Prashant Bhushan on behalf of the Supreme Court. At the same time, as lawyers, they had to decide legally on the rights that lawyers and advocates hold. The State Bar Council itself licenses Legum Baccalaureus (LLB) holders to practice as lawyers. The body has broad powers, under the Advocates Act, such as suspending or removing the rights of its members.

Prashant Bhushan is a registered lawyer in the Bar Council of Delhi. The Supreme Court had on August 31 imposed a fine of Re 1 on criminal contempt charges. After the sentencing, Prashant Bhushan declared that he had paid the fine. But his right to file a review petition against the sentence will be reserved.