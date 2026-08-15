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BCI chairman apologises after CJI Kant's rap in NALSAR row: ‘Students are always free to express their views’

The CJI had earlier objected to the BCI’s order barring NALSAR University of Hyderabad graduates from enrolment, calling it a matter between the court and the students.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 11:53 PM IST

BCI chairman apologises after CJI Kant's rap in NALSAR row: ‘Students are always free to express their views’
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Days after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant rebuked him, Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to law students.

The CJI had earlier objected to the BCI’s order barring NALSAR University of Hyderabad graduates from enrolment, calling it a matter between the court and the students.

Kant stressed that the BCI had no business intervening, noting the Supreme Court’s stand that students have the right to lawful protest. Quoted by ANI, he said, “BCI has nothing to do with this. We are with you. Students wrote to me. This is a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular?” He added that during his own college days he was active in student politics and that even if students are wrong, their lawful dissent must be permitted.

BCI lifts NALSAR enrolment ban

The BCI has withdrawn its earlier restriction on NALSAR Hyderabad’s 2026 graduates from enrolling with State Bar Councils, days after the CJI voiced displeasure. The reversal offers relief to students linked to controversy over an alleged campaign against the CJI’s proposed convocation visit.  

In a new circular issued on Thursday, the BCI said all NALSAR students graduating in 2026 can now enrol with any State Bar Council of their choice. The decision came after the BCI Council discussed the matter and reviewed a report which stated that most of the graduating students were neither involved in, nor planning to take part in, any act of disrespect. 

The note, signed by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, said the Council had "thoroughly discussed and deliberated" on the earlier communication on the inquiry and enrolment of the 2026 batch. Following this, it decided to amend the earlier order that had barred the students from enrolment. “The Council modifies the Chairman’s order regarding the ban on enrolment of NALSAR students with State Bar Councils. All students will be entitled to enrol with the State Bar Councils of their choice,” the communication said.

With this, NALSAR’s 2026 graduates will not have to wait for the inquiry to conclude before starting the enrolment process to enter legal practice.

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