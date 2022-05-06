BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hosts Home Minister Amit Shah for dinner in Kolkata with vegetarian spread

Photo - ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently on a three-day visit to West Bengal, stopped by the residence of former cricketer and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata for dinner, according to news agency ANI.

A few hours ahead of Shah’s visit to Ganguly’s residence, the Indian cricket board chief talked to the reporters and said that since the home minister is vegetarian, the menu for tonight’s dinner will be to his liking.

Ganguly had confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah had accepted his invitation and the two will be dining together tonight. A few hours, later, ANI posted photos of the two sitting at the dining table of Ganguly’s house and enjoying dinner.

Shah’s visit to Ganguly’s home was said to be a courtesy call as his son, Jay Shah, used to work with the former cricketer as Honorary Secretary in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While speaking to reporters, Ganguly had said that he knew the Union Minister since 2008.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and had dinner with him at his residence in Kolkata, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/dCn3TkgsT1 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

As per quoted by NDTV, the BCCI chief had told reporters, “He (Amit Shah) will come in the evening. He has accepted my invite. We have a lot to talk about. I have known him since 2008. When I used to play, we met but not so much as I used to be on tour.”

While talking about what’s on the menu for the dinner with Amit Shah, Ganguly said that the union minister is vegetarian and so the dinner will be made to his liking.

Before having dinner with Sourav Ganguly, Amit Shah attended the 'Mukti-matrika'' (Freedom as Mother) cultural programme, organised by the Ministry of Culture at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial Hall, where Ganguly’s wife Dona have a dance performance.

Shah is on a three-day visit to West Bengal to boost the morale of the BJP leaders in the state. It must be noted that just a few hours ahead of Shah’s visit, a BJP youth wing leader was reportedly murdered in Kolkata.

