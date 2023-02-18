BBC office tax survey: What Income Tax department said on 60-hour survey of Delhi, Mumbai offices

Days after the alleged raids at the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai, the Income Tax department has issued an official statement regarding the survey of the offices, revealing the conclusion of the move.

The 60-hour survey inside the BBC offices saw the phones of employees being shut off, and no one allowed to be in and out of the buildings. The IT department said that the survey was carried out under section 133-A of the Income-tax Act 1961.

The official statement of the IT department says, “The survey revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages (apart from English), the income/profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India.”

The government department further added, “During the course of the survey several pieces of evidence pertaining to the operation of the organization indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.”

The BBC, after-tax teams left their premises on Thursday, said they will "continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible."

According to the CBDT statement, the tax authorities found that the services of "seconded employees" were utilised by the BBC for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned.

"Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done. Further, the survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation,” the Income Tax department said.

"Such discrepancies relate to level of relevant Function, Asset, and Risk (FAR) analysis, incorrect use of comparables which are applicable to determine the correct Arms Length Price (ALP) and inadequate revenue apportionment, among others," the statement added.

It must be noted that the IT department survey of BBC came a few weeks after the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots was released. The documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ is currently blocked in India.

(With PTI inputs)

