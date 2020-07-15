'Battle has just begun:' Sanjay Jha, sacked for 'anti-party' activites, says he's still loyal to Congress

Sanjay Jha, who was sacked from the party yesterday for "anti-party activities" and "breach of discipline", on Wednesday said that he was still loyal to the Congress and its ideology. "My fidelity is not to any individual or family," Jha mentioned.

To make his point clear, the former Congress spokesperson said that he remains a 'Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist' which he said was a "vanishing breed within Congress". Finally, the politico seemed determined about his way ahead, declaring that he will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of the Congress party.

"The battle has just begun," Sanjay Jha said.

My loyalty is to the Congress ideology. My fidelity is not to any individual or family. I remain a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist ( a vanishing breed within Congress). I will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of my party. The battle has just begun. July 15, 2020

The Congress on Tuesday suspended former spokesperson Sanjay Jha from the party for "anti-party activities" and "breach of discipline" after the former spokesperson sided with Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot who was sacked as the PCC chief and deputy CM.

"Sanjay Jha has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline," Maharashtra Congress said in a press release signed by state party chief Balasaheb Thorat.

Earlier today, Jha sided with Sachin Pilot and said in a tweet, "For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood, tears, toil, and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent."

Pilot was sacked as state party chief and Deputy Chief Minister after he revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jha was removed as the spokesperson of the party by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in June, days after he criticised the party in a newspaper column.

Since being sacked as the spokesperson, Jha has been openly criticising the party leadership over various issues including the lack of leadership.