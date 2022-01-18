Battle for Uttar Pradesh: Congress 'Chaupals' to reach voters

The Congress will hold `Pratigya Chaupals` all over Uttar Pradesh to reach out to voters in the rural areas.

In a letter sent to candidates and office bearers, UPCC President Ajay Kumar Lallu said in view of the current Covid-19 situation, the Congress has postponed all its large gatherings but small programmes can be organised with caution.

The party will hold `Pratigya Chaupals` in villages, mohallas and wards, he said.

Lallu said `Pratigya Chaupals` will be held in two-three villages every day in which state, district and block-level office bearers of the party will take part.

In these `chaupals`, the party manifesto for women and Congress` pledge for farmers will be discussed, he said, adding discussions will also be held with youths, unemployed and women self-help groups.

The Congress has promised to give 40 per cent of its tickets to woman candidates.

It has also promised to reserve 40 per cent of government jobs to women, besides various other benefits to them, if the party wins the Assembly polls.

The party had earlier announced smartphones to girls enrolled in class 12 and scooters to girls enrolled in the graduation courses.

The `chaupals` will be held keeping in mind Covid protocols and masks and medicines will be distributed as per requirement.

While announcing the poll schedule for the Assembly elections in five states earlier this month, the Election Commission had banned all sorts of public rallies and gatherings, allowing only door-to-door campaigning by various parties` workers in groups of five or fewer people.