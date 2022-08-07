'Battle for protecting constitution will continue': Margaret Alva’s reaction after losing VP Polls to Jagdeep Dhankhar

Margaret Alva (Photo: PTI)

Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as India's 16th Vice-President on Saturday (August 6, 2022). NDA candidate Dhankhar earned 528 first choice votes, while Margaret Alva received 182 first preference votes, the Election Commission reported. Even though Alva lost the vice presidential race to Dhankhar, she said that "the battle for protecting our constitution, strengthening our democracy and restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue".

This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind & build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 6, 2022

The former Union Minister took to her official Twitter account to congratulate Dhankhar on his victory as Vice President and thank all of the opposition leaders and MPs from all parties who voted for her.

This election is over. The battle for protecting our Constitution, strengthening our democracy & restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue.



Jai Hind. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 6, 2022

"It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility," the five-term MP added.

In Parliament for more than 30 years, Margaret Alva was a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from 1999 to 2004 and a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from 1974 to 1998). With numerous stints in the Congress administration, she also served as the Governors of Goa and Rajasthan in addition to various positions at the federal level.

For many years, Margaret Alva has served in Parliament on some of the highest-ranking committees - including the COPU, PAC, and the Foreign Affairs and International Development committees.