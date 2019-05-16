Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

The key contest here is going to be held among Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress' Amarinder Singh Raka, AAP's Baljinder Kaur and Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency: Polling in Bathinda parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. The key contest here is going to be held among Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress' Amarinder Singh Raka, AAP's Baljinder Kaur and Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who has been winning this seat is eyeing for her third victory in 2019. Going by the current mood of the people in the constituency, reports suggest that Harsimrat Kaur Badal represents a strong candidature from SAD, however, her fight to get through this seat does not seem to be a cakewalk for her since she is fighting against Congress' Amarinder Singh Raka, AAP's Baljinder Kaur and PEP's Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

SAD: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Congress: Amrinder Singh Raka

AAP: Baljinder Kaur

PEP: Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Recently, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had accused the Punjab Police of refusing to take action against miscreants who tried to disrupt her poll rally here. Lashing out at the state police for "working at the behest" of the ruling Congress government, the Akali Dal leader said, "There is a total collapse of law and order in Bathinda."

Claiming that her life was "endangered", Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the Amarinder Singh government had "vitiated" the poll atmosphere in the state by not allowing her to enter Mandi Kalan village in Maur assembly segment on Saturday evening. She also alleged that her supporters in the village were locked up.

"In direct contrast, the miscreants who were adamant on disturbing my poll meeting were given a free hand and no attempt was made to rein them in," Harsimrat Kaur Badal claimed.

"All this happened despite prior information given to the Bathinda SSP about the Congress conspiracy to disturb her poll meetings. The police failed to act on this information and did not take any preventive action," she said.

"The police officers also reached the village only one hour after I sat down on dharna on the GT road near Mandi Kalan village. I have told them to arrest the miscreants so that I can address the thousand-strong people who are waiting to hear me," she claimed.

The sitting MP from Bathinda constituency said she had also complained to the Election Commission.

"I have told the EC that my democratic rights are being trampled upon by the Congress government which is desperate to ensure my loss and is using all foul means at its disposal to do this," she said.

Bathinda Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD)

Losing candidate: Manpreet Singh Badal (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Congress)

Losing candidate: Raninder Singh (SAD)

2004

Winning candidate: Paramjit Kaur Gulshan (SAD)

Losing candidate: Kaushalya Chaman Bhaura

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(With inputs from PTI)