Bathinda firing: Gunmen wore kurta pyjama, killed jawans with axe, INSAS rifle; what we know so far

Bathinda military station firing update (File photo)

While the police are saying that there is no terror angle in the killings of the four jawans inside the Bathinda military station, investigations into the murder have revealed chilling details of how the four army jawans were killed by the absconding miscreants.

According to the FIR registered in the matter, the two men entered the army camp with their faces covered with a mask and were wearing kurta pyjamas. Further, it has been revealed that they were carrying an INSAS rifle and an axe.

The four personnel, in their mid-20s, were sleeping when the firing took place around 4:30 am in their barracks near the officers' mess in the artillery unit. According to "the information we have gathered so far, it is clear that it is not a terrorist act," a senior police officer said.

The Indian Army said that their search team has now recovered the abandoned INSAS rifle and cartridges, which were likely used to kill the four army jawans. The weapons are set to be forensically analyzed by the Indian Army and the Punjab Police.

As of now, no individual has been detained or arrested in the matter, and the two men still remain absconding. Initially, the police suggested that it was an incident of "fratricide". However, officials later said there was no clarity on the incident yet.

The INSAS rifle which was carried by the accused is being deemed as the same weapon which went missing from the military station two days ago, along with 28 cartridges. It is suspected that the four jawans were killed with the same INSAS rifle and an axe.

After the attackers fled to a nearby forest, two Army officers went inside the barracks and found Sagar Banne (25) and Yogesh Kumar J (24) in a pool of blood. In another room, the bodies of Santosh M Nagaral (25) and Kamalesh R (24), were found. The bodies bore bullet marks, according to the FIR.

Investigations in the matter continue by the Indian Army and the Punjab Police, with the suspects still at large.

(With PTI inputs)

