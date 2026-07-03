BAT-BMS: Ujjain Police arrest man for extortion from e-rickshaw drivers, deploy countermeasures in city

The Ujjain Police have registered a FIR and taken an individual into custody after complaints surfaced regarding widespread vehicle hacking across the city. The Government has also directed the removal of BAT-BMS, Epoch-i-ion and Lossigy apps to prevent misuse.

In a sophisticated case of cyber extortion, miscreants in Ujjain are targeting e-rickshaw operators by using a pirated smartphone application to remotely hijack and freeze moving vehicles through Bluetooth, demanding ransoms to reactivate them, officials said.

Police make arrest

The Ujjain Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and taken an individual into custody after complaints surfaced regarding widespread vehicle hacking across the city. The cyber-attack involves a mobile application named 'BAT-BMS,' which accesses the digital Battery Management System (BMS) of the e-rickshaws, disabling their power supply mid-route.

How did the incident come to light?

Detailing the modus operandi, Neel Ganga Police Station In-charge Tarun Kuril stated that the racket came to light following a targeted extortion incident at Loti Tiraha."We received information that an auto-rickshaw driver's vehicle had stalled at Loti Tiraha, and a young man charged him Rs 200 under the pretext of fixing it. Upon inquiry, the driver revealed that e-rickshaws in the city are currently being shut down remotely--specifically, their batteries are being disabled via a mobile app. Some miscreants use this app to immobilise the vehicles and then demand money to restart them," Kuril said.

"We have registered an FIR regarding this matter. The accused was taken into custody yesterday and produced in court today. It is worth noting that several such incidents are occurring across the city, with complaints coming in from various locations. The Ujjain Traffic Police is actively addressing this issue," the police official added.

Govt ban Chinese apps

The government has directed the removal of three mobile applications -- BAT-BMS, Epoch-i-ion and Lossigy -- from Android and iOS platforms in India after they were allegedly found to be misused to disrupt the operations of e-rickshaws, government sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked for the removal of BAT-BMS, Epoch-i-ion and Lossigy from app stores in India following concerns over their misuse.

Police take action

To counter the threat, local law enforcement is collaborating with electronic vehicle dealers to deploy security countermeasures, ensuring operators install legitimate, authorised software capable of resetting their systems in the event of a signal breach.

Under the provisions of the IT Act, individuals found guilty of unauthorised access and modification of vehicular software face up to three years of rigorous imprisonment alongside a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Investigation into the supply and modification networks of the pirated app remains ongoing.



(With ANI inputs)