Bastar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: Congress' Deepak Baij triumphs

Bastar Lok Sabha constituency winner Deepak Baij

Bastar Lok Sabha Election results:

Congress Deepak Baij won the constituency, ahead of BJP's Baidu Ram Kashyap by a margin of 38,982 votes, securing a total of 44.10% of the votes..

Congress' young and firebrand leader Dipak Baij took on senior BJP leader Baiduram Kashyap in Bastar. Aaytu Ram Mandavi of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ramu Ram Maurya of Communist Party of India (CPI) are other key candidates in the fray in Bastar. The polling on this seat was held during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

Election Results 2019

Constituency profile

Seven candidates were in the fray for the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha seat, which was the only constituency in Chhattisgarh where polling was held in the first phase on April 11.

The BJP denied ticket to its sitting MP Dinesh Kashyap in Bastar and fielded its Bastar district chief Baiduram Kashyap.

Dinesh is the son of BJP stalwart and former MP late Baliram Kashyap. He was first time fielded from Bastar in a 2011 by-poll, which was necessitated following the death of his father and then MP. Dinesh had won that by-election. He was elected for the second time in 2014. Baliram Kashyap had won Bastar Lok Sabha seat since 1998 four times in a row.

Congress pinned its hopes on Dipak Baij, a sitting MLA from Chitrakot assembly seat, to reclaim Bastar after putting up a stellar show in the last year assembly election.

Bastar Lok Sabha seat comprises eight assembly seats, including seven reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, and Congress had won seven of them in the state election, except Dantewada seat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

The Congress hoped to win the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly.

The BJP decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.