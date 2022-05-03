Basavaraj Bommai to continue as Karnataka CM, says state BJP chief amid speculation over leadership change

Picture: File Photo

Amid speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, the state in-charge of BJP Arun Singh has clarified that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would continue in his post and there are no plans of changing the leadership. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Arun Singh maintained that, Bommai is a common man’s CM. He is delivering good governance under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Even people want him to be continued in his position. There is no answer for questions framed out of imagination. The issue of change of leadership in Karnataka is a matter of surmise," he said.

Answering a question on whether CM Bommai will be projected as the CM candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections, Arun Singh said Bommai is a common man. People want Bommai to become CM again. It is people’s wish that BJP should go to elections under the leadership of Bommai, he said.

READ | 40% 'undercounting' of daily Covid-19 infections in Delhi NCR in April, says survey

However, BJP MLA and cabinet post aspirant Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stated that there would be change of leadership in the state on May 10. The CM might be changed. The high command is thinking of changing the leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take a call in that regard.

He had further stated that the party would go to elections in collective leadership. There is no chance of facing elections under the leadership of one man in Karnataka, he stated. The statements have stirred a controversy and also triggered a debate in state political corridors. BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh had earlier hinted at massive overhaul of party leadership. He maintained that changing leadership is the strength of BJP party. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa has also clarified that there is no change in the leadership in the state.

READ | Jodhpur communal unrest: Curfew imposed in some parts of the city