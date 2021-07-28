Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka at 11 am in the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday (July 28).

Earlier in the morning, Bommai visited the Anjaneya Temple near the Balabruyi guest house along with some leaders and sought the blessings of the divine.

The newly appointed CM had met Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Kishan Reddy and others before the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to reporters, he also said that after the swearing-in ceremony, he would hold a small cabinet meeting. Later, he will chair the meeting of senior officers to discuss Covid and the flood situation in the state, he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers celebrated Basavaraj Bommai's appointment as next CM of the state, outside Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: BJP workers celebrate Basavaraj Bommai's appointment as next CM of the State, outside Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru. "We thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda & other BJP leaders. We're happy that our constituency MLA is the new CM," says a supporter pic.twitter.com/KM104OQ2St — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

(With IANS inputs)