Karnataka government issues fresh guidelines for Dussehra, Mysuru's Jambu Savari Festival - Know here

On Tuesday, ahead of the festival of Dussehra, the Karnataka government issued new guidelines and state that only 500 people will be allowed to participate in the 'Jambu Savari' (Elephant parade), this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jambu Savari is the main highlight of the famous Dasara festival in Mysuru.

The new guidelines were issued by the government before the start of the festival season as the state, during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April-May, had seen a huge shortage of hospital beds and oxygen. To prevent overcrowding in the area and marketplaces, the government, as a preventative measure, issued the guidelines, especially for the festive season.

For the unversed, during the famous Dussehra celebrations in Mysuru, a mighty procession of the Goddess Chamundeshwari's idol on an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city each year.

This year, special pujas will be held on October 7 on top of the Chamundi hill at the Chamundeshwari temple. October 7 will also mark the beginning of Navaratri. The government has said that only 100 people will be allowed to witness the event live.

While only 500 people will be allowed to attend the two-hour cultural event, the Karnataka government has made sure that the devotees are able to witness the event as it will be telecasted live. Notably, the cultural event is all set to take place every evening for 10 days, starting from October 7.

Heavy police presence at the venue where the event will take place. The Karnataka government has said that government officials, artists, and policemen will have to have a negative RTPCR report post-October 4. Government officials, artists, and policemen will also need proof of vaccination (at least one dose). Social distancing protocols and wearing masks at all times will be strictly followed.

The Karnataka government is leaving no stone unturned for the event to turn into a success. Reports state that around eight elephants have already been selected for the parade.