Baruipur Horror Triggers Political Row: Mamata Banerjee alleges house arrest, TMC slams 'not good for democracy'

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Baruipur region of South 24 Parganas. While the BJP-led government in Bengal has constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, Opposition leader and former chief minister Mamara Banerjee has been put under "house arrest."

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Baruipur region of South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. While the BJP-led government in Bengal has constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, Opposition leader and former West Bengal chief minister Mamara Banerjee has been put under "house arrest."

Baruipur Horror: Mamata Banerjee stopped from meeting the victim's kin?

“The incident at Baruipur has taken a dangerous turn because the people cannot take it anymore. Outside my home, thousands of police personnel are marching from one side of the road to another. I have heard that we have been put under house arrest... even though the police are not telling us that,” Ms Banerjee said as heavy deployment of central forces kept outside her residence.

Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh calls Banerjee's 'house arrest' scandalous. "In the terrible #RGKar attack, within 24 hours the @KolkataPolice arrested the culprit, yet the @MamataOfficial government was relentlessly targeted by the @BJP4India and its mainstream media puppets. Today in the horrifying #Baruipur rape and murder of a child, the @BJP4India government is Bengal is being seen to shield the culprits, the media is silent and a 3 time Chief Minister is virtually under house arrest. Scandalous," she said on X.



TMC MP Dola Sen asked if the deployment was an attempt to house arrest the former CM. She termed the incident a "super emergency.

"What is going on in Bengal and Kolkata? Everyone knows what happened in Baruipur. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is a mass leader. She wanted to go there after such a heinous incident had happened. But have they house-arrested her? By doing this, will they be able to stop Didi? I had to come here because of this. So many police administration deployed here without any reason. This is not right, whatever the police administration is doing. This is a super emergency," she told reporters, according to ANI.

TMC leader Madan Mitra said, "Didi is meeting party workers at her residence. What can the police really do? Someone has to raise slogans. You can't just keep committing one-sided atrocities while the public quietly accepts it; that's not how it works. Just as there are calls for justice regarding the RG Kar incident, there should be justice here in Baruipur too."

Senior Advocate and TMC Leader Baiswanor Chatterjee said, "Regarding Mamata Banerjee's visit to Baruipur in the wake of the rape incident that happened here, so much police force has been deployed here, and barricading is also being done... given the nature of the incident, there was a reaction in Bengal and even outside Kolkata. But when the leader of the opposition is going to visit here, police forces have now been deployed here; that isn't good for democracy..., he told ANI.

Well, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that he spoke to the family members of the 12-year-old victim. “No amount of political influence or pressure should be allowed to shield the accused or obstruct the course of justice. I will do everything within my capacity that justice is delivered swiftly and fairly,” Mr Banerjee said.

12-year-old rape and murder case: What happened

The body of a 12-year-old schoolgirl, allegedly raped and murdered, was found in a pond near Surjapur Haat in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, on Sunday morning. Her family named 4 locals in the FIR and alleged gang rape and murder. Police said rape charges will be added after the autopsy report from Kolkata's Katapukur Morgue. Two more FIRs were lodged for assault on cops and mob lynching.

The incident triggered massive protests. Locals blocked railway tracks and roads, claiming police negligence. Violence escalated with arson, vandalism, and a mob lynching of a 26-year-old suspect, Indrajit Tanti, after attacking police and central forces. Another suspect, Prabash Mondal, was rescued by police and later arrested. In response, a murder case was filed, and a 6-member SIT led by an Additional SP was formed.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari spoke to the girl's father, assured strict action, and called the family to Bhawani Bhawan on July 7. RAF and central forces conducted night marches to restore order. After police appeals, protesters lifted blockades by the afternoon, and train services resumed.