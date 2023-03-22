Barricades removed outside British High Commission after London protest by Khalistan supporters

Photo: ANI

In response to the violent demonstration outside the Indian mission in London over the weekend, India started decreasing security outside the British high commission and the envoy's apartment on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a pro-Khalistan activist climbed onto a balcony of the Indian high commission in London and yanked the national flag down from a pole in front of the building, prompting a violent protest that prompted an evaluation at the highest levels of government on how to react.

Anger on the Indian side resulted from the late arrival of London police, despite the fact that India had warned the British government through intelligence reports that the rallies by pro-Khalistan activists may become violent.

Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott was called to the foreign affairs ministry of the Indian government late on Sunday to express a strong complaint over the activities conducted by separatist and extremist forces against the Indian mission in London.

The Indian side has demanded an explanation for the total absence of the British security that enabled the pro-Khalistan elements to access the mission grounds and has urged the UK government to take urgent action to identify, arrest, and punish each one of those engaged in the demonstration on Sunday.

Breaking: India removes all external security infront of the British High commission & high commissioner's residence. Move come after Indian commission in London was vandalized by Khalistani extremists. pic.twitter.com/GloYp1e8a9 March 22, 2023

The Indian government also reminded the UK of its commitments under the Vienna Convention and requested that "stringent steps" be taken to avoid a repetition of the occurrence.

Also on Monday, Indian diplomats protested the vandalism of their San Francisco consulate during a protest in support of Khalistan.