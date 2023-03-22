Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Barricades removed outside British High Commission after London protest by Khalistan supporters

The barricades outside the British High Commission in Chanakyapuri and the high commissioner's residence in Rajaji Marg were removed by Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Barricades removed outside British High Commission after London protest by Khalistan supporters
Photo: ANI

In response to the violent demonstration outside the Indian mission in London over the weekend, India started decreasing security outside the British high commission and the envoy's apartment on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a pro-Khalistan activist climbed onto a balcony of the Indian high commission in London and yanked the national flag down from a pole in front of the building, prompting a violent protest that prompted an evaluation at the highest levels of government on how to react.

Anger on the Indian side resulted from the late arrival of London police, despite the fact that India had warned the British government through intelligence reports that the rallies by pro-Khalistan activists may become violent.

Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott was called to the foreign affairs ministry of the Indian government late on Sunday to express a strong complaint over the activities conducted by separatist and extremist forces against the Indian mission in London.

The Indian side has demanded an explanation for the total absence of the British security that enabled the pro-Khalistan elements to access the mission grounds and has urged the UK government to take urgent action to identify, arrest, and punish each one of those engaged in the demonstration on Sunday.

Also, READ: AAP govt tables Rs 78,000 crore Delhi Budget 2023, vows to focus on enhancing infrastructure; key takeaways

The Indian government also reminded the UK of its commitments under the Vienna Convention and requested that "stringent steps" be taken to avoid a repetition of the occurrence.

Also on Monday, Indian diplomats protested the vandalism of their San Francisco consulate during a protest in support of Khalistan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.