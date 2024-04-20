Barmer Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

With the BJP, Congress, and an independent candidate looking for victory, the battle for Barmer has captured the attention of many.

In the heart of Rajasthan, the Barmer Lok Sabha constituency has emerged as a focal point of intense political competition as the nation gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With the BJP, Congress, and an independent candidate looking for victory, the battle for Barmer has captured the attention of many.

Prominent figures like Kailash Choudhary from the BJP, Ummeda Ram Beniwal from the Congress, and the formidable Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati will be contesting from this seat.

At the forefront of this electoral showdown stands Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati, a 26-year-old MLA from the Sheo constituency. Known for promises of employment generation and enhanced educational opportunities, Bhati has rallied substantial support, expressing confidence in his ability to address the diverse needs of the people with integrity and dedication.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary has mobilised party resources, engaging in strategic meetings with top leaders and orchestrating an extensive campaign across the region.

With echoes of the 2014 elections resonating through the political landscape, both the BJP and Congress have deployed their star campaigners to sway voters.

With voting in Barmer slated for April 26 (Phase 2), the people will eagerly wait for the outcome.