INDIA

Barmer Collectorate receives bomb threat, IAS Tina Dabi says, 'This was a...'

After a thorough check of the area, nothing suspicious was found.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Barmer Collectorate receives bomb threat, IAS Tina Dabi says, 'This was a...'
Photo: X/PTI
Panic erupted in the border district of Barmer in Rajasthan after a threat was received to bomb the Barmer Collectorate office. The threat email was sent to the Collectorate's official email address. Following the threat, Barmer Police and all security agencies evacuated the entire Collectorate complex and began an investigation. However, after a thorough check of the area, nothing suspicious was found.

The District Collector of Barmer, IAS Tina Dabi, said, "The Barmer collectorate received a bomb threat at around 9 am. Action was taken immediately, and the collectorate was evacuated. A thorough check of the area was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found. I believe this was a hoax email, and everything is under control."

 

