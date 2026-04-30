Bargi Dam Boat Accident: 4 dead, 15 rescued after cruise boat carrying 30 people sinks in Madhya Pradesh; rescue underway

A tourist cruise carrying around 30 people capsized at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh due to strong winds, killing four and leaving several missing.

A leisure trip at the Bargi Dam turned tragic on Thursday after a tourist cruise carrying around 30 passengers overturned in the backwaters of the Narmada River. The accident resulted in multiple casualties and triggered a large-scale rescue operation by local authorities.

Sudden Weather Change Leads to Disaster

Preliminary reports suggest that the vessel was navigating normally when it encountered unexpectedly strong winds. The sudden weather shift reportedly caused the boat to lose stability before capsizing in the reservoir area. The incident occurred during what was intended to be a recreational outing for visitors.

Officials indicated that the force of the wind combined with rough water conditions likely contributed to the overturning of the cruise. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation.

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the site after alerts were raised. So far, 15 people have been rescued alive from the water. However, four individuals have been confirmed dead after their bodies were recovered during initial search operations.

Several passengers remain unaccounted for, prompting continued search efforts in the dam’s deep and wide waters. Divers, disaster response teams, and local administration units are working together to trace those still missing.

Large-Scale Search Operation Underway

Rescue teams are using boats and diving equipment to scan the affected zone. Authorities have intensified operations, focusing on areas where currents are strong and visibility is low. Officials say the next few hours are crucial for locating survivors.

Local administration has also alerted nearby villages and fishing communities to assist in reporting any sightings or debris that could help in the search process.

Official Statement from Administration

Jabalpur district collector Raghvendra Singh confirmed that 15 people have been rescued so far, while efforts continue to locate the remaining passengers. He stated that teams are working continuously and all available resources have been mobilised for the operation.

Authorities have also initiated a review of safety protocols for tourist activities in the dam region, especially considering changing weather conditions.

Investigation into Safety Measures

As rescue operations continue, officials are expected to examine whether safety guidelines were properly followed by the cruise operators. Weather conditions at the time of departure and emergency preparedness measures will also be part of the inquiry.

The incident has raised concerns over tourist safety at popular water destinations, particularly during unpredictable seasonal weather patterns.