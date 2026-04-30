FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi Schools Under Scrutiny: CM Rekha Gupta vows crackdown on private school monopoly, warns of ‘no coercion, no single-vendor rule’

Buy Books, Uniforms Anywhere: Delhi Schools Warned of Takeover for Violations

Amid Karisma Kapoor's kids got interim relief in Sanjay Kapur estate dispute, Kareena Kapoor gives cryptic reaction: 'Truth will always prevail'

Kareena Kapoor gives cryptic reaction after Karisma's kids gets interim relief

Priyanka Chopra reveals lucky charm she always carry in her bag, can you guess it?

Priyanka Chopra reveals lucky charm she always carry in her bag, can you guess

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bargi Dam Boat Accident: 4 dead, 15 rescued after cruise boat carrying 30 people sinks in Madhya Pradesh; rescue underway

A tourist cruise carrying around 30 people capsized at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh due to strong winds, killing four and leaving several missing.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Bargi Dam Boat Accident: 4 dead, 15 rescued after cruise boat carrying 30 people sinks in Madhya Pradesh; rescue underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A leisure trip at the Bargi Dam turned tragic on Thursday after a tourist cruise carrying around 30 passengers overturned in the backwaters of the Narmada River. The accident resulted in multiple casualties and triggered a large-scale rescue operation by local authorities.

Sudden Weather Change Leads to Disaster

Preliminary reports suggest that the vessel was navigating normally when it encountered unexpectedly strong winds. The sudden weather shift reportedly caused the boat to lose stability before capsizing in the reservoir area. The incident occurred during what was intended to be a recreational outing for visitors.

Officials indicated that the force of the wind combined with rough water conditions likely contributed to the overturning of the cruise. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation.

Casualties and Rescue Efforts

Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the site after alerts were raised. So far, 15 people have been rescued alive from the water. However, four individuals have been confirmed dead after their bodies were recovered during initial search operations.

Several passengers remain unaccounted for, prompting continued search efforts in the dam’s deep and wide waters. Divers, disaster response teams, and local administration units are working together to trace those still missing.

Large-Scale Search Operation Underway

Rescue teams are using boats and diving equipment to scan the affected zone. Authorities have intensified operations, focusing on areas where currents are strong and visibility is low. Officials say the next few hours are crucial for locating survivors.

Local administration has also alerted nearby villages and fishing communities to assist in reporting any sightings or debris that could help in the search process.

Official Statement from Administration

Jabalpur district collector Raghvendra Singh confirmed that 15 people have been rescued so far, while efforts continue to locate the remaining passengers. He stated that teams are working continuously and all available resources have been mobilised for the operation.

Authorities have also initiated a review of safety protocols for tourist activities in the dam region, especially considering changing weather conditions.

Investigation into Safety Measures

As rescue operations continue, officials are expected to examine whether safety guidelines were properly followed by the cruise operators. Weather conditions at the time of departure and emergency preparedness measures will also be part of the inquiry.

The incident has raised concerns over tourist safety at popular water destinations, particularly during unpredictable seasonal weather patterns.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bargi Dam Boat Accident: 4 dead, 15 rescued after cruise boat carrying 30 people sinks in Madhya Pradesh; rescue underway
4 dead, 15 rescued after cruise boat carrying 30 people sinks in Madhya Pradesh
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges TMC workers to guard EVMs after state exit polls
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges TMC workers to guard EVMs after exit polls
Delhi Schools Under Scrutiny: CM Rekha Gupta vows crackdown on private school monopoly, warns of ‘no coercion, no single-vendor rule’
Buy Books, Uniforms Anywhere: Delhi Schools Warned of Takeover for Violations
Who is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan executive accused of sexually abusing junior 'Indian' colleague, threatening his career
Who is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan executive accused of sexually abusing colleague
Amid Karisma Kapoor's kids got interim relief in Sanjay Kapur estate dispute, Kareena Kapoor gives cryptic reaction: 'Truth will always prevail'
Kareena Kapoor gives cryptic reaction after Karisma's kids gets interim relief
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement