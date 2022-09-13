Bareilly, UP: Girl dies as mobile phone plugged into solar panel explodes

UP Phone generic (File)

In a shocking incident, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, 240 kilometers from Delhi, an infant girl died due to injuries she received from an exploding mobile phone. The phone was purchased six months ago and was being charged.

According to the police, the phone's battery had been swollen and it was connected to a solar panel for charging.

When the incident took place, Kusum Kashyap, the mother of the baby identified as Neha, was not in the room when the explosion took place. Kashyap rushed to the room after hearing the explosion and found the injured baby.

The baby sustained serious burn injuries and died during treatment.

The 30-year-old father of the victim is a daily-wage labourer. They didn't have an electric connection at their house and would depend on a solar plate for their energy needs.

Reported by IANS