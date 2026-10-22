Barbarism In Bengal: Man beheads father, wife, places head at temple

A man in West Bengal's Bankura allegedly beheaded his wife, placed her head at a temple, and killed his father. He has been arrested and police are probing a possible tantric ritual angle.

A man has been arrested in West Bengal's Bankura district for allegedly beheading his wife and killing his father. The accused has been identified as Mangal Choudhury. The incident took place on Monday night and has created panic in the area.

Double murder at Damodar River bank, head placed at temple

The incident at Nat Lalbaba Manachar, near the Damodar River on the border of Sonamukhi and Kanksa police stations, involved Mangal Choudhury allegedly beheading his wife, Rumpa Choudhury, 39, with a sharp weapon and placing her severed head at a nearby temple.

Following an alleged incident, a man killed his father, Rajendra Choudhury, approximately 60 years old, with the body found in their courtyard. The accused also attempted to attack his brother, who escaped. Police from Sonamukhi and Kanksa responded to the scene, recovering both bodies for post-mortem examinations.

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Motive unclear, police probing Tantric angle

The investigation into the double murder remains unclear, with police exploring connections to occult or tantric rituals. Residents indicated that Mangal and his wife frequently prayed at a temple and had a tantric practitioner visit their home, although police have not yet substantiated any link to such practices.