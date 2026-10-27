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Barbarism In Bengal: Father, son paraded naked on street in Kolkata

Kolkata youth his father and friend stripped and paraded naked at gunpoint for kissing minor girlfriend in Sarsuna. Three arrested

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 08:52 AM IST

Barbarism In Bengal: Father, son paraded naked on street in Kolkata
Sarsuna naked parade case, three arrested
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An 18-year-old youth, his father, and a 19-year-old friend were allegedly assaulted and paraded naked at gunpoint in Kolkata's Sarsuna area. The incident occurred on October 25 after the youth was caught kissing his 13-year-old girlfriend. Police have arrested three individuals, including the girl's parents and her maternal uncle, while efforts continue to apprehend others involved.

What happened near Khalpar Math

Police report that an 18-year-old, accompanied by a 19-year-old friend, met a 13-year-old girl and allegedly kissed her. An associate of the girl's uncle witnessed this and informed her family, who subsequently captured both boys and detained them at their home in Khudiram Pally, where they were beaten. The youth's father was also summoned and assaulted upon arrival.

The victim's father alleged that he was given three choices: shoot his son, stab him, or parade naked. "They called me over, confined the three of us, and then severely assaulted me. They gave me a choice: 'Kill your son. If you don't use a gun, stab him with a knife.' The girl's mother said she would heat the knife on the gas stove and hand it to me," the father alleged in his complaint. Locals said the accused had guns and threatened anyone who tried to intervene.

Police action and case filed

Police in Sarsuna filed a case following a father's complaint, citing attempts to murder, gang assault, wrongful confinement, abduction, extortion, criminal intimidation, and violations of the Arms Act for illegal firearm possession. Additional CP (Crime) Kunal Aggarwal said, "They forced the three of them to parade naked for about 50 metres in the lane outside. They alleged that they were threatened at gunpoint to undress; however, no weapons have been recovered so far. CCTV footage is being collected."

Also read: Rise & Fall S2: Jashwanth Bopanna moves on from ex Akriti Negi to her friend Niharika Tiwari; flirty video goes viral

Locals protest, vandalise house

Residents vandalised the house of the accused on Monday, protesting against police for alleged inaction, which the police denied. Neighbours claimed the main accused had political support, a statement rejected by the Trinamool Congress, which labelled the act as "dastardly."

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