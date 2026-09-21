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Barapullah Phase 3 Inauguration on Sep 29: Delhi-Noida Route, travel time, cost and key features explained

Barapullah Phase 3 corridor will be inaugurated on September 29. Check the route, travel time, cost, Yamuna Bridge, cycle track and Noida connectivity.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

Barapullah Phase 3 Inauguration on Sep 29: Delhi-Noida Route, travel time, cost and key features explained
Barapullah Phase 3 Inauguration on Sep 29: Delhi-Noida Route, travel time, cost and key features explained (Photo/ANI)
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    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the long-delayed Barapullah Phase III corridor on September 29 in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The corridor is designed to improve connectivity between South and East Delhi while offering a smoother route towards Noida. The project is set to cut travel time and ease congestion on key stretches. 

    The project, approved in 2014 and started in 2015, was scheduled to be completed by 2017. After several delays, the project comes as a respite to the Delhi-Noida commuters who face a daily challenge to navigate some of the NCR's busiest roads. The project was completed at a revised cost of Rs 1,635 crore, around Rs 375 crore higher than the initial estimate.

    Barapullah Phase 3: Features

    The Barapullah Phase 3 is set to mark a significant development in urban infrastructure, with a dedicated cycle track designed to promote greener and more sustainable mobility for Delhiites. Along with improving vehicular movement, the corridor features pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and modern urban design elements. Another major engineering feature is the bridge over the Yamuna floodplain, which has been designed to minimise disruption to the river's natural flow. With pillar spans extending nearly 125 metres, the bridge reduces the number of pillars within the active river zone, helping minimise environmental impact.

    Barapullah Phase 3: Route, travel time, and other key details


    Route: Barapullah Phase 3, the 3.5-km, four-lane elevated corridor, will connect Mayur Vihar Phase I with Sarai Kale Khan, improving connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi. It will integrate with the existing Barapullah network, creating a nearly 9-km continuous corridor between East Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi, with improved connectivity towards Noida. 

    Travel time: The signal-free elevated route is expected to reduce travel time to destinations such as AIIMS from around 35–40 minutes to nearly 15 minutes.  The corridor has nine interconnected loops designed to distribute traffic across multiple entry and exit points and reduce congestion.

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