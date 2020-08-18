Baramulla operation concludes as terrorist who murdered J&K BJP leader Wasim Bari killed in encounter

A third terrorist was killed by the security forces in Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, as the operation concluded. Police said one of the three terrorists killed in the encounter was a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, who had murdered BJP leader Wasim Bari and his family, including his father and brother.

A third terrorist was killed by the security forces in Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, as the operation concluded. Two terrorists were killed on August 17 (Monday) night and the operation was suspended.

Police said one of the three terrorists killed in the encounter was a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, who had murdered BJP leader Wasim Bari.

A total of 5 security personals were martyred including a JKP (SPO), 2 CRPF jawans, and 2 army soldiers. Two AK-47 rifles, three pistols, and ammunition were recovered from the encounter spot.

Director-General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh said, "Ongoing Baramulla operation has been concluded after 36 hours with the killing of third most wanted and LET commander 'Usman' of Pakistan."

Usman was involved in the killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father, and brother last month. He was the accomplice of one of the militants Sajad Haider, a Burhan Wani style terrorist who was responsible for large scale civilian killings and attacks on Security Forces, apart from radicalisation of local youth.

Haider was active in North Kashmir for many years and was wanted in a large number of terror crimes.

On Monday, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the encounter after they carried out an attack on the Joint Naka Party in Kreeri area, in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed, police said.