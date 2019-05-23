Baramulla Lok Sabha election results 2019 J&K: Mohammad Akbar Lone leads Raja Aijaz Ali

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is 'truly humbled' as she becomes 'first actor' to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is 'truly humbled' as she becomes 'first actor' to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

Baramulla Lok Sabha election results 2019 J&K: Mohammad Akbar Lone leads Raja Aijaz Ali

Who will win Baramulla?

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 04:48 PM IST

Baramulla Lok Sabha election results 2019 Live Updates

Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is one of the six seats in Jammu and Kashmir. It is likely to see a keen contest between the two regional powerhouses, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress and BJP are also in the fray. In total, nine candidates are contesting. 

Here are the latest election results and trends:

4.45 PM- Mohammad Akbar Lone (29.52%) of National Conference is leading Raja Aijaz Ali (22.88%) of Jammu & Kashmir People Conference by 29657 votes. 

Baramulla Lok Saha constituency profile: 

This seat in North Kashmir has been a long happy hunting ground of NC, but in the last election, it was PDP candidate Muzaffar Baig who had the last laugh. Baig is not contesting election this time after a lacklustre term as a Parliamentarian. In the past, National Conference stalwart Saifuddin Soz has won the seat four times. 

The major candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Baramulla are  Mohammad Akbar Lone of NC, Abdul Qayoom Wani of PDP and Haji Farooq Ahamd Mir of Congress. BJP candidate MM War will hope to improve the vote share in a seat where the party got paltry 1% vote in the last election. 

Already there has been controversy with NC candidate Lone justifying pro-Pakistani chant something which has been criticised by PM Modi too. Firebrand MLA Engineer Rashid also known for his radical views is in the fray as an independent. While on paper NC looks strong, Raja Ajaz Ali of People Conference may cut enough vote for PDP candidate to have a realistic shot at winning from Baramulla. 

PDP has suffered major erosion of power after its tie-up with BJP. While Mehbooba Mufti is now attacking BJP daily and has queered the pitch over possible abolition of Article 370, it will be a challenge for her to get back credibility among the voters. 

In total, there are over 13 lakh eligible voters in Baramulla LS spread over 15 assembly segments which are Karnah, Kupwara, Handwara Langate, Uri,  Rafiabad, Sopore,Gure, Bandipora, Sonawari, Sangrama, Baramulla, Gulmarg and  Pattan. These assembly segments are located in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts which are badly hit by insurgency. 

So security forces will have their task cut out to ensure a safe election.Also with turnout likely to be modest, finally which party can get its supporters to come to the polling booth may just decide the fate of this seat.  Baramulla goes to polls on April 11. 

