FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets

DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here

Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show

Pilot's Call is Final: DGCA announces new stringent mandates, tells airlines to put safety first, not profit

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna kick off pre-wedding festivities with cricket match in 'Virosh Premier League'

Delhi govt covers 3.97 lakh widows, 1.31 lakh divyang beneficiaries under Ayushman Scheme: CM Rekha Gupta

Rinku Singh to miss Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe? Here's what latest report suggests

Who are Bhopal sisters Afreen and Amreen arrested in sex racket? How did they lure victims?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid fraud probe

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeIndia

INDIA

Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd following the fatal crash of a Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) at Baramati on January 28 that claimed five lives, including 66-year-old Ajit Pawar.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 11:18 PM IST

Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets
DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd following the fatal crash of a Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) at Baramati on January 28 that claimed five lives, including 66-year-old Ajit Pawar. Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.  

The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. “Following the accident of LearJet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd on 28.01.2026 at Baramati, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered the special safety audit of the organisation,” an official statement read. 

The DGCA constituted a multi-disciplinary audit team that observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations. “In view of the non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures, it is decided to initiate corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI till continued airworthiness standards are restored,” the DGCA said in its order. 

Deficiency reporting forms have been issued to M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd in the above-mentioned areas to submit root cause analysis on the non-compliances for further assessment by the DGCA, the statement added.  

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that the preliminary report into the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be released before February 28, reiterating that the probe is being conducted as per laid-down norms. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid fraud probe
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 le
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show
Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant, Mr India winner dies at 37
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement